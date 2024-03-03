Russian forces attempt to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times on Novopavlivka front – General Staff

Russian forces have made 25 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front over the past 24 hours, with a total of 71 combat engagements taking place across the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 March

Details: A total of 71 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops launched a missile strike and 50 airstrikes, and bombarded Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 112 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Svesa (Sumy Oblast), Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), Pivnichne, Terny, New-York, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Bohoiavlenka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian artillery fire affected over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted four unsuccessful attacks near the settlement of Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russian army near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, where the Russian army attempted to break through Ukrainian troops' defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attempted four unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Robotyne and west of the village of Novoprokopivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. The Russian army launched an unsuccessful assault near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck eight clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours. In addition, Ukraine's Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one artillery unit belonging to the Russians.

