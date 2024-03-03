All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attempt to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times on Novopavlivka front – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 06:48
Russian forces attempt to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times on Novopavlivka front – General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have made 25 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front over the past 24 hours, with a total of 71 combat engagements taking place across the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 March

Details: A total of 71 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Russian troops launched a missile strike and 50 airstrikes, and bombarded Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 112 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Svesa (Sumy Oblast), Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), Pivnichne, Terny, New-York, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Bohoiavlenka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian artillery fire affected over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted four unsuccessful attacks near the settlement of Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russian army near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, where the Russian army attempted to break through Ukrainian troops' defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attempted four unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Robotyne and west of the village of Novoprokopivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. The Russian army launched an unsuccessful assault near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck eight clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours. In addition, Ukraine's Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one artillery unit belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warGeneral Staffwar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
war
Russian forces lose 1,100 soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours
Russia is ready to risk aviation losses for tactical advance on Avdiivka front – ISW
Russia's Defence Ministry claims "38 Ukrainian UAVs" target occupied Crimea overnight
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: