Russian forces lose 1,100 soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 07:10
A Ukrainian tank. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian occupying forces lost 1,160 soldiers, 16 tanks and 35 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 416,800 (+1,160) military personnel;
  • 6,640 (+16) tanks;
  • 12,639 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,188 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,003 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 696 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,843 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,915 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,332 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,620 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

