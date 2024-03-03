Russian forces lose 1,100 soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 07:10
Russian occupying forces lost 1,160 soldiers, 16 tanks and 35 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 416,800 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 6,640 (+16) tanks;
- 12,639 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,188 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,003 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 696 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,843 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,915 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,332 (+65) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,620 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
