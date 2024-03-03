Russian forces lose 1,100 soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours

Russian occupying forces lost 1,160 soldiers, 16 tanks and 35 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 416,800 (+1,160) military personnel;

6,640 (+16) tanks;

12,639 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;

10,188 (+35) artillery systems;

1,003 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

696 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,843 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,915 (+0) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,332 (+65) vehicles and tankers;

1,620 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

