All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Defence Ministry claims "38 Ukrainian UAVs" target occupied Crimea overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 04:52
Russia's Defence Ministry claims 38 Ukrainian UAVs target occupied Crimea overnight
A Ukrainian Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. Stock photo: Armyinform

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that 38 supposedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack using 38 aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was thwarted last night."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian ministry added that Russian air defence had supposedly "destroyed all Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles over the territory of the Republic of Crimea".

Background: It was reported that explosions had occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeaoccupationdroneswar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Crimea
Russia stops traffic on Crimean Bridge yet again
Explosions ring out in Feodosiia – video
German Defence Ministry confirms that its Air Force officers' conversation was intercepted
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: