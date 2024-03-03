Russia's Defence Ministry claims "38 Ukrainian UAVs" target occupied Crimea overnight

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that 38 supposedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack using 38 aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was thwarted last night."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian ministry added that Russian air defence had supposedly "destroyed all Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles over the territory of the Republic of Crimea".

Background: It was reported that explosions had occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

Support UP or become our patron!