Air Force shot down Russian Su-34 aircraft
The Ukrainian Air Force deployed anti-aircraft guided missiles against two Russian aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35, on 2 March. The Su-34 was shot down.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy continues to attack on the eastern front using guided bombs dropped from tactical aircraft.
Just now, there has been a combat use of anti-aircraft guided missiles against two enemy aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35. We await confirmation of the desired outcome!"
Updated: Oleshchuk later said that only the Su-34 aircraft has been downed.
Quote from Oleshchuk: "Regarding the operation I reported about an hour ago, the Skhid (East) Air Command has confirmed that a Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft was destroyed. Unfortunately, the Su-34 alone. We are continuing to defeat the occupiers!"
Background:
- The Air Force reported that on 1 March, a Russian Su-34 attempting to strike Ukrainian positions with guided bombs was successfully downed on the eastern front.
- Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down 13 Russian aircraft in February 2024.
