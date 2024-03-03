Russian invaders' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosiia, Crimea

The Crimean ATESH underground resistance movement has reported that the Russian invaders' oil pipeline was destroyed in Feodosiia on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Details: The ATESH partisans report that they received information from their agents in the occupation "authorities" and that an oil pipeline was hit in Feodosiia at night.

According to these reports, the repairs had to be carried out until the morning, and the damage was "enormous".

Background: Explosions were reported in temporarily occupied Feodosiia on the night of 2-3 March.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that 38 supposedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 March.

