Explosions ring out in Feodosiia – video

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 01:50
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Explosions have rung out in temporarily occupied Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Krymskii Veter ("Crimean Wind"); local Telegram channels of Feodosiia; Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser to the head of Crimea", on Telegram

Details: At night, local Telegram channels reported powerful explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimean city of Feodosiia.

Telegram channels reported dozens of explosions and a fire at an oil depot.

Later, Krymskii Veter reported that "firefighters and ambulances were heading towards the oil depot".

Kryuchkov reported that "traffic on the Tavryda road towards Kerch is temporarily restricted". This applied, in particular, to the section near Feodosiia.

Quote from Kryuchkov: "Traffic is temporarily restricted around the 89-km point of the Tavryda motorway. There are three ways to get around this section..."

Subjects: Crimeaexplosion
