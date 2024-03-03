All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: There may be other children under rubble in Odesa – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 15:16
Zelenskyy: There may be other children under rubble in Odesa – video
PHOTO: State Emergency Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed details of three children who have been found dead in an Odesa apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian Shahed drone attack on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Ten people are known to have been killed so far, three of them children: Mark, who was not yet three; Yelyzaveta, who was eight months old; and Tymofii, who was four months old.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian children are military targets for the Russians. That’s who these savages are fighting."

Details: Zelenskyy said there could be other children under the rubble.

The search will continue until everyone in the building is accounted for.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyychildrenShahed drone
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy rebukes Ukraine's partners for internal struggles in light of Odesa attack
Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes
Zelenskyy urges West to give more air defence systems after Russian attack on Odesa – video
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: