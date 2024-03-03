Zelenskyy: There may be other children under rubble in Odesa – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed details of three children who have been found dead in an Odesa apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian Shahed drone attack on the night of 1-2 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Ten people are known to have been killed so far, three of them children: Mark, who was not yet three; Yelyzaveta, who was eight months old; and Tymofii, who was four months old.

Ukrainian children are military targets for the Russians. That’s who these savages are fighting."

Details: Zelenskyy said there could be other children under the rubble.

The search will continue until everyone in the building is accounted for.

