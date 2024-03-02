Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to propose further changes in the Ukrainian army and planned operations early next week.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The commander-in-chief has a carte blanche to make personnel changes in the army, in any of the headquarters, anywhere. All Ukrainian commanders have to know the front, to feel the front and its real needs, to really be close to the soldiers and the officers, and to be exactly the right people for achieving Ukraine’s goals.

Early next week, after Colonel General Syrskyi returns from the front, I expect to hear a detailed report from him, as well as proposals on further changes we should make and how we should act in the future."

Background:

Earlier on Saturday, 2 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced personnel changes among brigade commanders whose actions endanger the lives and health of their subordinates.

