Zelenskyy rebukes Ukraine's partners for internal struggles in light of Odesa attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that delays in sending weapons and air defence systems to Ukraine is resulting in civilian casualties, including among children.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The world knows what systems can be deployed to defy terrorism. The world has enough missile defence systems, systems that can be used to protect [Ukraine] against Shahed drones and missiles. Sadly, delaying the supply of weapons and of missile defence systems to Ukraine so that we can protect our people leads to losses and to the fact that the list of children whose lives Russia has taken is constantly growing.

Advertisement:

Ukraine asked for nothing more than what is necessary to protect lives. When lives are lost, and partners are simply playing internal political games or engaging in disputes that limit our defence capability, it's impossible for us to understand. It's unacceptable. And it will be impossible to forget – the world will remember this."

Details: Zelenskyy shared some information about the children who were killed or injured in the Russian overnight Shahed drone attack on an apartment building in Odesa.

"As of now, seven people are known to have been killed [in the attack], including two children. Tymofii, a four-months old boy, and another little boy, Mark, who was barely three… Eight people sustained injuries, including another child, a three-year-old girl," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that attacks such as these have no military grounds. "This is pure terror, whose goal it is only to destroy lives, only to make people afraid," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Part of a multi-storey building collapsed in the city of Odesa on the night of 1-2 March due to a Russian Shahed drone attack.

Eighteen flats were destroyed and another seven damaged.

Seven civilians, including two children, were killed in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!