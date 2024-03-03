Russians drop 9 chemical munitions at once on Avdiivka front

On 3 March, the Russians dropped nine munitions containing a chemical substance from an UAV, once again violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Details: In addition to carrying out attacks with chemical munitions, the Russian forces conducted 14 air strikes, 950 artillery strikes, and 90 kamikaze drone strikes over the past day. In total, 43 combat clashes were recorded during the day.

Tarnavskyi describes the situation on the Avdiivka front as "difficult, but under control," and emphasises that it is stabilising.

According to Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, the Russians' total losses over the past day comprise 393 people (both killed and wounded) and 37 units of weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs.

