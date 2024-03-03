Woman injured in 23 February drone attack dies in Odesa

A 61-year-old woman who had been in a critical condition since a Russian drone attack on 23 February has died in the city of Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A woman who was injured in the Russian drone attack on 23 February sadly passed away in hospital today.

The woman had been in a critical condition throughout this time. She was in the burns department of the intensive care unit. The medics did everything possible and impossible… She was 61."

Background: The Russians hit Odesa with attack drones on the evening of 23 February, causing a residential building to catch fire. One person is known to have been killed and three people were injured.

The three injured people were in a critical condition. The 61-year-old woman had 70% of her body burned and severe burn shock. Her 31-year-old daughter also sustained severe burns to 10% of her body and multiple broken bones. Another 72-year-old woman, who was trapped under the rubble for almost two hours, suffered thermal burns to 40% of her body and fractured limbs.

