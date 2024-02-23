All Sections
Russians attack Odesa with drones, killing one civilian and injuring three people – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 February 2024, 23:49
Russians attack Odesa with drones, killing one civilian and injuring three people – photo, video
Oleh Kiper. Photo: Kiper on Facebook

The Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones on the evening of 23 February, causing a residential building to catch fire; one person is known to have been killed and three wounded.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "For the second night in a row, the enemy is attacking Odesa Oblast with attack drones. As a result of the enemy attack, a residential building in Odesa was damaged and then caught fire.

Two people have been reported injured so far. They were taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Details: All relevant services are working at the scene. A search operation is underway, and the fire is being extinguished. Kiper said there may be people under the rubble.

Update: Kiper also reported that another person had been rescued from the rubble, a woman who is being taken to hospital in a serious condition. She had been trapped under the rubble for about two hours. The search and rescue operation continues.

Kiper later reported that one man was killed in the attack. His body is currently being removed from the rubble.

At 00:33, Odesa City Council reported that a one-storey residential building in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa had been destroyed in the Russian drone attack. 

They also noted that three people had been injured, and one of them had been taken to hospital.

This article has been updated since publication.

