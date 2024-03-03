All Sections
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 March 2024, 21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
Li Hui. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Li Hui, Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, and Mikhail Galuzin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, have agreed, following the results of their meeting, that negotiations are the only way to stop the war in Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China; Xinhua news agency

Details: Li Hui and Mikhail Galuzin held talks in Moscow on 2 March in the evening. It was the first stage of Li's European trip.

Reportedly, Li and Galuzin have agreed that the negotiations are the only way to stop the ongoing combat action in Ukraine.

China is ready to "continue its efforts to promote peace talks, mediate and build consensus among Russia, Ukraine and other relevant parties, and promote a final political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," China’s foreign ministry said in a readout from the meeting.

Xinhua cited Li who noted during the meeting that conflicts are solved through dialogues and negotiations, and the more acute the problem is, the more important it is not to give up efforts for dialogue.

Galuzin also allegedly agreed that the war must be regulated through negotiations and "appreciated China's unique and constructive role in this regard".

Background: Earlier it was reported that in addition to Ukraine, Russia and Belgium, the Chinese special envoy Li Hui will also visit France, Germany and Poland to hold talks about the regulation of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Subjects: ChinaRussianegotiationswar
China
NYT: US Secretary of State addresses China and India on Russian nuclear weapons in space
Chinese foreign minister assures Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal arms to Russia
Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss restoring peace in Ukraine
Advertisement: