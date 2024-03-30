All Sections
Russia's Kh-101 missile now has 2 warheads and "significant damaging effects" – Defense Express

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 30 March 2024, 03:43
Russia's Kh-101 missile now has 2 warheads and significant damaging effects – Defense Express
Photo: Colonel GSH Telegram channel

Russia has upgraded the Kh-101 cruise missile, equipping it with two warheads weighing approximately 800 kg each and striking elements that pose a danger to humans.

Source: Defense Express

Details: The modernisation was first reported in January 2024 during a propaganda visit by war criminal and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to the MKB Raduga plant where these cruise missiles are manufactured. 

The weight of the previous warhead was about 400 kg. However, this is not just about increasing the weight of a single warhead, but about the decision to fit two separate warheads, the Polkovnyk GSh ("Colonel of the General Staff") Telegram channel reported, publishing photos of these warheads. Polkovnyk GSh noted that this detail became known after analysing a Kh-101 missile downed during the recent Russian attack on the night of 28-29 March.

Polkovnyk GSh noted that the second warhead contained cube-shaped striking elements. 

Defense Express added that such elements are typically used in anti-aircraft missiles. If used for striking ground targets, they can have a significant damaging effect on humans.

The installation of an additional warhead to the usual fragmentation-high-explosive one was made possible by reducing the size of the fuel tank. This means a reduction in the Kh-101 missile’s flight range, but if the range is reduced from 5,500 km to a hypothetical 2,250 km it does not change the situation significantly.

If such missiles were launched from Saratov Oblast and even if facilities in Lviv Oblast were targeted, the Kh-101 would still have 500-700 km remaining for additional manoeuvres.

