Russians injure 5 civilians, including teen, in Donetsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 31 March. Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Five civilians, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured on 31 March as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 31 March, the Russians launched artillery attacks on the town of Krasnohorivka, the town of Kurakhove and the village of Novoselydivka in the Pokrovsk district.

Quote: "The Russians targeted residential areas. As a result of the Russian attack, five civilians have been injured: an 82-year-old woman, two men aged 66 and 72, and a 63-year-old wife of the latter, as well as a 16-year-old boy.

The wounded were hospitalised with injuries of various degrees of severity where they are getting the necessary treatment.

As a result of the attacks on the settlements, residential buildings and outbuildings have been damaged as well."

