UK Defence Secretary reacts to destruction of Russian Sergei Kotov ship

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 5 March 2024, 17:08
UK Defence Secretary reacts to destruction of Russian Sergei Kotov ship
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has commented on the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which was attacked by Ukrainian surface drones.

Source: Grant Shapps on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps commented on the attack on the ship, stating that the Black Sea is no longer "safe for Putin's Navy", which had been "unimaginable" previously.

Quote: "Now because the West backed Ukraine, it’s undeniable. If we get them what they need, the bravery & skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can unlock victories once thought impossible."

Previously:

  • Explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean bridge was blocked for more than eight hours.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

