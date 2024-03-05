UK Defence Secretary reacts to destruction of Russian Sergei Kotov ship

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has commented on the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which was attacked by Ukrainian surface drones.

Source: Grant Shapps on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps commented on the attack on the ship, stating that the Black Sea is no longer "safe for Putin's Navy", which had been "unimaginable" previously.

Quote: "Now because the West backed Ukraine, it’s undeniable. If we get them what they need, the bravery & skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can unlock victories once thought impossible."

Explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean bridge was blocked for more than eight hours.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

