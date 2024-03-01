UK Defence Intelligence assesses Russian Defence Industry capabilities in ensuring war in 2024

According to UK Defence Intelligence, Russia's military-industrial complex is unable to fully meet the needs of its war against Ukraine but will be able to maintain superiority this year.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 1 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the Russian defence industry will significantly increase production in 2023 by increasing the number of people employed in the sector to 3.5 million, growing the number of shifts, and expanding existing production lines.

At the same time, increased production is due to the restoration and modernization of existing reserves, not new production. For example, the vast majority of the main battle tanks released in 2023 are restored machines.

Furthermore, as previously stated, artillery ammunition production is expected to increase in 2023. "However, munition production is likely to peak in the next 12 months due to capacity constraints," the report said.

"Although the defence industry is unable to fully meet the demands of Russian operations against Ukraine, it is almost certainly capable of delivering a materiel advantage over Ukraine throughout 2024."

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the Russian army's losses over the two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

In a review on 22 February, UK intelligence analysed how Russia justifies prolonging the war against Ukraine.

