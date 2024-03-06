All Sections
Air Force destroys 38 out of 42 Shahed drones

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 March 2024, 07:30
Air Force destroys 38 out of 42 Shahed drones
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 S-300 air-to-surface missiles and 42 Shahed drones on the night of 5-6 March. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 38 of the UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As a result of combat operations, 38 Shahed drones were destroyed within Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. UAVs were launched from four directions, namely Chauda and Balaklava in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kursk Oblast and the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Anti-aircraft missile units of Ukraine’s Air Force, along with mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defence Forces, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Shahed drone
