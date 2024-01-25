All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rings out near railway station in occupied Berdiansk

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 January 2024, 11:00
Explosion rings out near railway station in occupied Berdiansk
Stock photo: Getty Images

A single explosion was heard in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "It's loud in Berdiansk! Residents have reported a single explosion near the railway station. We hope it will yield results."

Advertisement:

Details: She expressed hope that the explosion will bring about positive consequences, as far as the goal of retaking the city from the Russians is concerned.

Background:

  • Previously, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.
  • The last time explosions were reported in Berdiansk, specifically in the port area, was on 13 January.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Berdianskoccupationwar
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
Berdiansk
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Berdiansk
Russians move helicopters from occupied Berdiansk to Taganrog, Russia
Car with 4 FSB representatives inside blown up in Berdiansk
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: