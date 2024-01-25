Explosion rings out near railway station in occupied Berdiansk

A single explosion was heard in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "It's loud in Berdiansk! Residents have reported a single explosion near the railway station. We hope it will yield results."

Details: She expressed hope that the explosion will bring about positive consequences, as far as the goal of retaking the city from the Russians is concerned.

Previously, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.

The last time explosions were reported in Berdiansk, specifically in the port area, was on 13 January.

