Explosion rings out near railway station in occupied Berdiansk
Thursday, 25 January 2024, 11:00
A single explosion was heard in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by Russian invaders.
Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "It's loud in Berdiansk! Residents have reported a single explosion near the railway station. We hope it will yield results."
Advertisement:
Details: She expressed hope that the explosion will bring about positive consequences, as far as the goal of retaking the city from the Russians is concerned.
Background:
- Previously, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol.
- The last time explosions were reported in Berdiansk, specifically in the port area, was on 13 January.
Support UP or become our patron!