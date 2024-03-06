Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian Zoopark radar station on Lyman front and kill its crew – video

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck a Russian Zoopark-1 radar station on the Lyman front.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It is reported that while conducting reconnaissance on the Lyman front (Donetsk Oblast), operators of reconnaissance drones of the Medoid tactical group of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered a Russian 1L219 Zoopark-1 radar station. They tracked the target for some time and provided information to a rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces for further destruction.

Advertisement:

As a result of the fire damage, the Russian radar station was completely destroyed "and the crew was killed as well".

The Special Operations Forces noted that the Medoid group has already helped destroy seven radar stations of this type.

Support UP or become our patron!