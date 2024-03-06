All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian Zoopark radar station on Lyman front and kill its crew – video

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:46
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian Zoopark radar station on Lyman front and kill its crew – video
Zoopark-1 radar station. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck a Russian Zoopark-1 radar station on the Lyman front.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It is reported that while conducting reconnaissance on the Lyman front (Donetsk Oblast), operators of reconnaissance drones of the Medoid tactical group of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered a Russian 1L219 Zoopark-1 radar station. They tracked the target for some time and provided information to a rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces for further destruction.

Advertisement:

As a result of the fire damage, the Russian radar station was completely destroyed "and the crew was killed as well".

The Special Operations Forces noted that the Medoid group has already helped destroy seven radar stations of this type.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lymanwarweapons
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Lyman
Russians intensify offensive on Lyman and Kupiansk fronts
Russia deploys over 100,000 troops to Lyman and Kupiansk fronts
Russians are trying to seize initiative on Lyman-Kupiansk front
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: