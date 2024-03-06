All Sections
Russian forces undertake 20 assaults on Avdiivka front, more than any other front – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 March 2024, 19:18
Russian forces undertake 20 assaults on Avdiivka front, more than any other front – General Staff report
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 76 times over the course of Wednesday, 6 March, with Russian forces carrying out 75 airstrikes and five missile strikes and deploying multiple-launch rocket systems 65 times to attack Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 March

Quote from the General Staff: "[Ukrainian] aircraft carried out seven airstrikes on clusters of [Russian] military personnel over the course of today.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one ammunition storage point and four [Russian] artillery systems."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults in the vicinity of Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), as Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian assaults near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back in the vicinity of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Novopavlivka front, where Russian forces made 18 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces undertook four unsuccessful assaults near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) front.

General Staff
RECENT NEWS
14:57
