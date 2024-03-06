All Sections
Putin promises support to leader of pro-Russian Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 22:14
Photo: Evghenia Guțul on Telegram

Evghenia Guțul, the governor of Gagauzia, an autonomous region of Moldova, has spoken about her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an unannounced visit to Russia.

Source: Evghenia Guțul on her Telegram channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Guțul said she had discussed "complex regional and geopolitical issues" with Putin, "with the region being at the epicentre".

"I informed Vladimir Vladimirovich about the lawless actions of the authorities in Moldova, who are taking revenge on us for our civic position and loyalty to national interests," Guțul said, alleging violations of "legal rights" and "destabilisation in Gagauzia and the whole country".

She added that Putin had "promised to support Gagauzia and the Gagauz people in defending our legitimate rights, powers and positions in the international arena".

Evghenia Guțul was sworn in as the Başkan (Governor) of Gagauzia in July 2023. The official ceremony was held with numerous breaches of procedure, and neither Irina Vlah, Guțul's predecessor, nor the Moldovan leadership were present.

Guțul, who has been in Russia since at least 1 March, has met with Valentina Matviyenko, Head of the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) to ask for "help" from Moscow.

