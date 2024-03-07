US State Department and Marshall Fund present joint initiative to rebuild Ukrainian cities

The US Department of State and the German Marshall Fund are joining forces to contribute to the rebuilding of Ukrainian cities.

Source: United States Department of State

Quote: "The United States Department of State and the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) announced the creation of the Ukraine Cities Partnership (UCP) for Sustainable Urban Recovery, a new public-private partnership to help Ukrainians redesign and rebuild sustainable, inclusive, and resilient cities."

Details: The US Department of State says that they will collaborate with the German Marshall Fund to engage stakeholders, technical experts, and funding partners in the efforts under the UCP project. The initiative aims to involve the business and the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and foundations.

The plan is to announce the three-year initiative during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June.

