Biden intends to address Congress and talk about Ukraine in particular – video

US President Joe Biden is intending to speak in both houses of Congress to deliver a State of the Union address and call on legislators to immediately pass a corresponding draft law on assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Biden on X (Twitter)

Quote from Jean-Pierre: "As it relates to, certainly, Ukraine, the President is going to continue to make his case that House Republicans need to move forward, the Speaker needs to put the national security supplemental on the floor."

"And also, it’s also about our national security. And so, we can’t let politics get in the way of our national security."

Details: Biden posted a video on X (Twitter) with the caption, "Tomorrow evening at 9 PM ET, I'll deliver my State of the Union address".

See you tomorrow night at 9 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/KazBXBPdZQ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024

