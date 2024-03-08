Kherson Oblast resident killed by Russian explosive device – photo

A man was killed when he triggered a Russian mine in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Under the procedural leadership of the Oleshkiv district prosecutor's office in Kherson Oblast, a pre-trial investigation was launched prior to criminal proceedings regarding the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder."

Details: According to the investigation, on 8 March at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the village of Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav hromada, a local resident discovered an explosive device left by the Russian military while cultivating the land [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.].

A man was killed as a result of an explosive device detonating.

Priority investigations are currently underway, with prosecutors and police involved.

