Russians loses 710 soldiers and 20 tanks
Monday, 1 April 2024, 08:00
Russia lost 710 soldiers, 20 tanks and 32 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 442,880 (+710) military personnel;
- 6,986 (+20) tanks;
- 13,321 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,082 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 744 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,757 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,057 (+9) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,752 (+35) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,826 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
