All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians loses 710 soldiers and 20 tanks

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 April 2024, 08:00
Russians loses 710 soldiers and 20 tanks
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia lost 710 soldiers, 20 tanks and 32 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 442,880 (+710)  military personnel;
  • 6,986 (+20) tanks;
  • 13,321 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,082 (+32) artillery systems;
  • 1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 744 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,757 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,057 (+9) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,752 (+35) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,826 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Russia
Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reports Russian Black Sea Fleet losses in a month
Russian pilot was shot dead in Spain with Makarov pistol to send a message – NYT
Baltic states' ambassadors to UK urge NATO to prepare to confront Russia more decisively
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: