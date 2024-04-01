Russians loses 710 soldiers and 20 tanks

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia lost 710 soldiers, 20 tanks and 32 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

442,880 (+710) military personnel;

6,986 (+20) tanks;

13,321 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

11,082 (+32) artillery systems;

1,023 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

744 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,757 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,057 (+9) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,752 (+35) vehicles and tankers;

1,826 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

