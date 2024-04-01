All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pro-Russian collaborator killed in car explosion in occupied Starobilsk – photo

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 April 2024, 15:52
Pro-Russian collaborator killed in car explosion in occupied Starobilsk – photo
Valerii Chaika. Stock photo: Getty Images

Collaborator Valerii Chaika's car has been blown up in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast. He was killed instantly.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Advertisement:

Details: According to reports, Chaika was the "Deputy Head of the Centre for Servicing Educational Organisations of the Luhansk People’s Republic".

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chaika served as a member of the Starobilsk District Administration. When the Russian invasion began in February 2022, he voluntarily sided with the Russians. He was appointed "advisor to the head of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the so-called 'LPR' [the Russian-backed 'Luhansk People's Republic' terrorist organisation]".

Chaika was involved in setting up new occupying agencies. He helped to organise the opening of a Russian-controlled "customs post" and a local unit of the "LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs" in Starobilsk.

He was served with a notice of suspicion of collaboration by Ukraine's Security Service in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Luhansk Oblast
Zelenskyy appoints former head of Luhansk Oblast to head district in Zakarpattia Oblast
Russians attack on six fronts and carry out 114 air strikes
Total of 74 combat clashes take place on front line over past day
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: