Pro-Russian collaborator killed in car explosion in occupied Starobilsk – photo

Collaborator Valerii Chaika's car has been blown up in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast. He was killed instantly.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to reports, Chaika was the "Deputy Head of the Centre for Servicing Educational Organisations of the Luhansk People’s Republic".

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chaika served as a member of the Starobilsk District Administration. When the Russian invasion began in February 2022, he voluntarily sided with the Russians. He was appointed "advisor to the head of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the so-called 'LPR' [the Russian-backed 'Luhansk People's Republic' terrorist organisation]".

Chaika was involved in setting up new occupying agencies. He helped to organise the opening of a Russian-controlled "customs post" and a local unit of the "LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs" in Starobilsk.

He was served with a notice of suspicion of collaboration by Ukraine's Security Service in 2023.

