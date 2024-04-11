Russia targets energy infrastructure in four of Ukraine's oblasts

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy is attacking our energy infrastructure again! Generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts were under attack."

Details: He added that power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences.

Background:

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.

The Russians also struck at critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

