All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia targets energy infrastructure in four of Ukraine's oblasts

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 April 2024, 07:23
Russia targets energy infrastructure in four of Ukraine's oblasts
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on Facebook  

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy is attacking our energy infrastructure again! Generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts were under attack."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.
  • The Russians also struck at critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyShahed dronemissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
energy
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Odesa City and Mykolaiv Oblast, causing destruction and injuring people – photo
Denmark to allocate more than €5 million to rebuild Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks
Ukraine's Energy Ministry not ruling out electricity tariff hike due to consequences of latest Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: