Russia targets energy infrastructure in four of Ukraine's oblasts
Thursday, 11 April 2024, 07:23
Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.
Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on Facebook
Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy is attacking our energy infrastructure again! Generation facilities and transmission systems in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts were under attack."
Details: He added that power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences.
Background:
- Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.
- The Russians also struck at critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.
