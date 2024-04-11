Ukrainian PM arrives in Slovakia

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has arrived on a working visit to Slovakia.

Source: European Pravda; Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

"We arrived in Slovakia for intergovernmental consultations. The agenda includes, in particular, cooperation in the energy sector, logistics, trade, and support for the Ukrainian president’s Peace Formula," Shmyhal wrote.



The prime minister says that a number of bilateral agreements are planned to be signed on the basis of the consultations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in March that he won't change his mind about the war in Ukraine despite the position of his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, who initiated the suspension of bilateral government consultations.

Advertisement:

After coming to power in October 2023, the Government of Robert Fico stopped military assistance to Kyiv from Slovakia's state reserves. He also repeatedly stated that the strategy of Western countries towards Ukraine has failed.

Background: On the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Robert Fico has said that Russia started its war against Ukraine in 2014 because "Ukrainian neo-Nazis" were "rampant". He argued that the West's strategy does not work, that Slavs are dying in the war, and the West is watching this with no EU peace plan.

Support UP or become our patron!

