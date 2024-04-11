Zelenskyy: This year should be time for all necessary steps to gain victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the pressing need for concrete actions, rather than mere words, to bolster Ukraine's air defence during his speech at the Three Seas Summit.

Quote: "This year should be the time for all the necessary steps to make our victory over Russian terror real. It is possible. But it is only possible in unity – ours and that of all partners – and provided that the reality is in line with the statements and agreements reached with you."

Details: In addition, the president noted that Russian missiles target Ukraine every day, and every day, "we hear that new air defence systems will be supplied to Ukraine". Zelenskyy also stressed that all states – Russia's neighbours and every nation living in the range of Russian aircraft and missiles – are in danger.

The president emphasised European Union unity as a key priority in order to make Moscow feel that there is more unity than contradictions in Europe. Zelenskyy also noted that it would be right to actually start negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession in June.

Background: On 11 April, Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius to attend the Three Seas Summit, where he signed a bilateral security agreement with Latvia.

