Situation in Ukraine's east has escalated significantly – Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the situation on the eastern fronts has escalated significantly in recent days due to Russia's significant intensification of offensive operations since the presidential election.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi said that the Russians are aggressively attacking the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts with assault groups supported by armoured vehicles.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians are trying to break through the defences using dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Syrskyi said this is because of the dry weather, which has made most of the open areas accessible to tanks.

He said that his first day in the area of operation was focused on this front and on taking all necessary measures to stabilise the situation, increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian troops and inflict maximum losses on Russian units.

Quote from Syrskyi: "The issue of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in terms of high-tech weapons has arisen once again.

Only this will give us the opportunity to defeat a numerically larger enemy and create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative.

The second serious problem is to improve the quality of training for military personnel, especially infantry units, so that they can make the most of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons.

First and foremost, this task is the responsibility of the Ground Forces Command, which has come back from the combat zone [all commanders had combat experience – ed.]."

