Russian troops kill man carrying food to border villages in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian soldiers killed a man on the morning of 13 April who was carrying food to residents of villages along the border in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: The NPU reported that the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian car.

The driver was a resident of the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi (Chernihiv Oblast).

The strike set the car on fire, and the man, 34, died of his injuries.

The relevant services are working at the scene.

