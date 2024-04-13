All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian troops kill man carrying food to border villages in Chernihiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 12:53
Russian troops kill man carrying food to border villages in Chernihiv Oblast
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian soldiers killed a man on the morning of 13 April who was carrying food to residents of villages along the border in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: The NPU reported that the Russians deliberately targeted a civilian car.

Advertisement:

The driver was a resident of the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi (Chernihiv Oblast).

The strike set the car on fire, and the man, 34, died of his injuries.

The relevant services are working at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russians strike agricultural facility in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
Russian forces shell Chernihiv Oblast, killing a woman
Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: