Russians strike agricultural facility in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on an agricultural facility in Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russian army attacked an agricultural facility in a border area of Chernihiv Oblast on the afternoon of 10 April.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration

Quote: "Chernihiv Oblast. Today the Russian army once again attacked a border area. An agricultural facility in the Novhorod-Siversk district was struck."

Details: Damage to buildings and agricultural equipment was reported, but no one was injured.

