Russia losses another 890 soldiers

Russia has lost another 890 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 34 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

453,650 (+890) military personnel;

7,174 (+5) tanks;

13,765 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

11,552 (+34) artillery systems;

1,046 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

758 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,235 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,089 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,459 (+63) vehicles and tankers;

1,905 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

