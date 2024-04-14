All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia losses another 890 soldiers

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 07:40
Russia losses another 890 soldiers
The Ukrainians on the battlefield. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost another 890 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 34 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 453,650 (+890) military personnel;
  • 7,174 (+5) tanks;
  • 13,765 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,552 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 758 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,235 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,089 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,459 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,905 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
war
Russian troops conduct at least three operational-level efforts – ISW
Iran launches 150 missiles on Israel – ABC
Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones on Israel, majority downed, media says
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: