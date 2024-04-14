Russia losses another 890 soldiers
Sunday, 14 April 2024, 07:40
Russia has lost another 890 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 34 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 453,650 (+890) military personnel;
- 7,174 (+5) tanks;
- 13,765 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,552 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 758 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,235 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,089 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,459 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,905 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
