Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones on Israel, majority downed, media says

Downing of Iranian targets over Jerusalem. Photo: CNN

American and Israeli military officials have announced the interception of Iranian drones, the number of which exceeded one hundred. In total, Iran launched over 200 missiles and drones towards Israel.

Source: CNN; The Times of Israel

Details: US officials said that US military forces shot down Iranian drones flying towards Israel on Saturday.

However, the officials did not specify how many drones were shot down or where exactly.

At the same time, a representative of the Israel Defence Forces stated that over 100 drones launched by Iran were shot down outside Israeli airspace.

Update: Later, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, reported that Iran launched over 200 missiles and drones towards Israel.

The Arrow missile defence system downed the majority of the missiles.

Hagari stated that Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards Israel, causing minor damage to a military base.

Additionally, fighter jets shot down dozens of cruise missiles and drones.

Background: Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones.

