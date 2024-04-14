Iran launches 150 missiles on Israel – ABC

Iran initially launched 80 missiles towards Israel, and later another 70.

Source: ABC News, citing a high-ranking American official

Details: The media reports that Iran launched another 70 missiles.

Earlier, the country launched 80 missiles. Thus, the total number of missiles launched has reached 150.

Background:

Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones while Israel was on combat alert.

According to the media, Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles towards Israel.

After Iran's attack on Israel began, President Joe Biden stated that support for Israel's security is "ironclad".

American and Israeli military officials have reported intercepting Iranian drones, the number of which exceeded one hundred.

