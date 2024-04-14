Iran launches 150 missiles on Israel – ABC
Sunday, 14 April 2024, 02:44
Iran initially launched 80 missiles towards Israel, and later another 70.
Source: ABC News, citing a high-ranking American official
Details: The media reports that Iran launched another 70 missiles.
Earlier, the country launched 80 missiles. Thus, the total number of missiles launched has reached 150.
Background:
- Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones while Israel was on combat alert.
- According to the media, Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles towards Israel.
- After Iran's attack on Israel began, President Joe Biden stated that support for Israel's security is "ironclad".
- American and Israeli military officials have reported intercepting Iranian drones, the number of which exceeded one hundred.
