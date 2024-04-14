All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Iran threatens Israel with a stronger strike if it responds to latest attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 11:11

Iran has warned Israel that it would respond with greater force if Israel retaliates for the strikes on Sunday night, which Tehran claimed were in response to an Israeli attack on Syria's embassy in Damascus.

Source: Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, as reported by CNN 

Quote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defence when required.

Advertisement:

Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger and more resolute."

Details: Iravani claimed that the strikes were in response to an Israeli attack on supposedly diplomatic facilities in Damascus on 1 April.

Iran claims the attack violated international law and resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military advisers, including key commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IranIsrael
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Iran
Iran attacks Israel with over 300 air targets, 99% of them shot down
Iran launches 150 missiles on Israel – ABC
Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones on Israel, majority downed, media says
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: