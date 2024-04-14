Iran threatens Israel with a stronger strike if it responds to latest attack

Iran has warned Israel that it would respond with greater force if Israel retaliates for the strikes on Sunday night, which Tehran claimed were in response to an Israeli attack on Syria's embassy in Damascus.

Source: Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, as reported by CNN

Quote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defence when required.

Advertisement:

Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger and more resolute."

Details: Iravani claimed that the strikes were in response to an Israeli attack on supposedly diplomatic facilities in Damascus on 1 April.

Iran claims the attack violated international law and resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military advisers, including key commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Support UP or become our patron!