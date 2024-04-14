All Sections
Iran attacks Israel with over 300 air targets, 99% of them shot down

Roman Petrenко Sunday, 14 April 2024, 09:39
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported they had shot down almost all of the more than 300 air targets used by Iran to attack Israel.

Source: Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman

Quote: "Last night, Iran initiated an attack against Israel, launching over 300 threats of various types. The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition – which together intercepted the overwhelming majority of the threats. 99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted – a very significant strategic achievement."

Background:

  • Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones.
  • US forces in the Middle East intercepted more than 70 attack drones and at least three ballistic missiles from those fired on Israel by Iran and its proxies on the night of 13-14 April.

Subjects: Iran Israel
