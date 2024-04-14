All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones crowding Ukrainian skies paralyse hostilities – WP

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 12:11
Drones crowding Ukrainian skies paralyse hostilities – WP
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the skies above the war zone in Ukraine are patrolled by countless drones hunting for any sign of movement, Ukrainian and Russian forces have little to no way to move across the battlefield without being spotted and killed.

Source: Washington Post

Details: The Ukrainian military noted that the growing number of small drones in Ukraine has turned the area on both sides of the line of contact, commonly referred to as the grey zone, into a "death zone". This means that those who dare to move day or night under the watchful eye of adversary drones are immediately killed.

Advertisement:

Journalists reported that the cheap drones deployed in Ukraine have transformed modern warfare, and initially gave Ukrainian forces an advantage on the battlefield.

However, the Russians swiftly caught on and commenced large-scale production of their own drones.

Experts term the current stage of the war the "blitzkrieg drone warfare", and admit that it is a stalemate, as if any person is out in the open, they are immediately hunted.

Quote: "But the saturation of drones, many with thermal cameras that work at night, has also shrunk the space where troops can move safely without being spotted — leading to high casualties and, in recent months, largely preventing either side from making major breakthroughs."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswar
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
drones
UK confirms it helped Israel down Iranian drones
Russia claims Ukraine carried out large-scale drone attack in Krasnodar Krai
Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones on Israel, majority downed, media says
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: