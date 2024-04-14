All Sections
12, including teenager, injured by Russian missile wreckage near city of Dnipro – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 20:19
12, including teenager, injured by Russian missile wreckage near city of Dnipro – photo
Aftermath of russian attack on Liubymivka hromada. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

12 people, including a 15-year-old teenager, have been wounded due to the fall of missile debris in the city of Dnipro and the Lyubymivka hromada on Sunday (hromada is an amalgamated territorial unit, which consists of a town, a village and adjacent settlements)

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "A unit of the Skhid (East) Air Command destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district at 17:50."

Quote from Lysak: "Air defence forces destroyed an enemy missile in the Dnipro district. Several private houses in the city of Dnipro were damaged by the missile wreckage. Two civilians are so far known to have sustained injuries. There’s smoke in the Liubymivka hromada. Details will be reported later.

Details: Lysak also said that four people sustained injuries in Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol on Sunday.

Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated: Lysak later said that the number of casualties of the missile wreckage crashing in Dnipro has risen to five, including three men, a woman, and a 15-year-old boy who sustained shrapnel wounds and a contusion.

Nine private houses were also damaged.

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Missile wreckage also damaged a car in the Liubymivka hromada and injured three civilians, all of whom refused to be hospitalised.

Updated: Lysak later said that there were 12 casualties in Dnipro and the Liubymivka hromada. A total of 33 private houses, 10 cars and a piece of loading equipment were damaged in Dnipro.

