Video of aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipo released

Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has published a video of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 2 April, as a result of which 18 people, including children, were injured.

Details: The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians destroyed a kindergarten and a college where they had been raising "real sports stars" for more than 40 years.

Quote: "Famous athletes Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mykhailo Kohan, Anna Ryzhykova and Denys Kesil were brought up here – those who will represent the country at the Olympic Games this year."

Details: Lysak noticed that there were boys and girls at the college at the time of the explosion, and fortunately, they followed the safety rules and descended to the shelter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Eighteen people were injured. Five children were hospitalised. A kindergarten, college and a business building were also destroyed.

