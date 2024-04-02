Video of aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipo released
Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has published a video of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 2 April, as a result of which 18 people, including children, were injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak on Telegram
Details: The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians destroyed a kindergarten and a college where they had been raising "real sports stars" for more than 40 years.
Quote: "Famous athletes Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mykhailo Kohan, Anna Ryzhykova and Denys Kesil were brought up here – those who will represent the country at the Olympic Games this year."
У Дніпрі опублікували відео наслідків російського удару по місту pic.twitter.com/fxYrgNjWG5— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 2, 2024
Details: Lysak noticed that there were boys and girls at the college at the time of the explosion, and fortunately, they followed the safety rules and descended to the shelter.
Background:
- On Tuesday afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Eighteen people were injured. Five children were hospitalised. A kindergarten, college and a business building were also destroyed.
