Video of aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipo released

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 21:53
Video of aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipo released

Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has published a video of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 2 April, as a result of which 18 people, including children, were injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians destroyed a kindergarten and a college where they had been raising "real sports stars" for more than 40 years.

Quote: "Famous athletes Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Mykhailo Kohan, Anna Ryzhykova and Denys Kesil were brought up here – those who will represent the country at the Olympic Games this year."

Details: Lysak noticed that there were boys and girls at the college at the time of the explosion, and fortunately, they followed the safety rules and descended to the shelter.

Background:

  • On Tuesday afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Eighteen people were injured. Five children were hospitalised. A kindergarten, college and a business building were also destroyed.

