Russian attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 18 – photo

One of the wounded. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 2 April has risen to 18.

Source: Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak stated that 12 people had been hospitalised, including five children.

Lysak visited the injured in the hospital and published the photos of his visit.

Quote: "At the moment, medics state they are in moderate condition. Yet they say everything will be fine."

Background:

On the night of 1-2 April, Ukraine’s air defence downed nine Shahed UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The falling debris caused two fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which were quickly extinguished. A two-storey building and a fire station were damaged in the Russian attack.

Lysak reported that one of Dnipro's education institutions had been damaged in the missile attack.

