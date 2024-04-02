All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 18 – photo

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 20:51
Russian attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 18 – photo
One of the wounded. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 2 April has risen to 18.

Source: Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak stated that 12 people had been hospitalised, including five children.

Lysak visited the injured in the hospital and published the photos of his visit.

Quote: "At the moment, medics state they are in moderate condition. Yet they say everything will be fine."

Background:

