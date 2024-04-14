Congressman expects aid package for Ukraine to be adopted this week

Mike Turner, a Republican congressman, expects that this week the Chamber of Representatives will vote for the bill that provides for military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

"And I expect it to be adopted…Everyone understands that this is a critical moment when Russia starts capturing positions, and Ukraine starts losing the capability to defend itself. The US must take a step forward and supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs, and I think that we will see a prevailing support of this issue in the Chamber of Representatives this week," he noted.

In his turn, speaker of the Chamber of Representatives Mike Johnson stated that this week the congressmen would try to adopt the bill with additional aid for Israel.

"The House Republicans and the Republican Party understand the necessity of standing with Israel. We're going to try again this week, and the details of that package are being put together right now. We're looking at the options and all these supplemental issues," CNN cites Johnson.

He did not specify whether it would be the bill adopted by the Senate, which provides for the aid for both Ukraine and Israel, or some other new bill.

Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, stated that the Chamber of Representatives must adopt the national security aid package which includes the funding for Israel and Ukraine.

"Given the events of tonight, it is even clearer that the best way to help Israel is for the House to quickly pass the Senate’s bipartisan national security supplemental next week," he said.

On 12 April, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, discussed the financial aid for Ukraine with the White House, and then went to meet with Trump. Reportedly, Johnson and White House officials were discussing a package that would differ from the Senate's proposed US$95 billion security package and include several Republican demands.

Trump stated following the meeting with Johnson that he supported the adoption of the funding for Ukraine but in the form of a loan.

Democrats in both chambers of the Congress stated that they would be ready to discuss the aid for Ukraine in the form of a loan if this helped to finally solve the issue even though it was not the preferable option for them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated recently that Ukraine would agree to a loan aid from the US if there were no other options.

