Russians take industrial equipment out of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast under guise of scrap metal

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 15 April 2024, 02:44
Russian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian occupying administration is taking industrial equipment out of facilities in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast to Russia under the guise of scrap metal.

Source: NRC

Quote: "The next wave of industrial enterprise audits is taking place in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Here, the occupiers are compiling lists of valuable equipment that has not yet been looted."

Details: The resistance said that the equipment would be transported to Russia under the guise of scrap metal to be used for their own purposes.

The NRC noted that the Russian occupying authorities initially carried out the so-called "nationalisation" of all Ukrainian facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

This allowed them to supposedly "legally'' dispose of the facilities’ property. In most cases, what the Russians label as "scrap" is taken out of the plants and sent to Russia through the port in occupied Berdiansk.

"Collaborator contractors carry out the robbery under the supervision of Russian armed forces soldiers," the resistance stressed.

