Ukraine's Air Force reports ballistic threat from east, explosions rock Dnipro overnight
Monday, 15 April 2024, 03:04
Ukraine's Air Force reported the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes from the east on the night of 14-15 April, and explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force; map of air-raid warnings; Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Quote: "Ballistic missile threat from the east."
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts.
The Air Force warned at 03:01 of a "missile towards Kremenchuk".
Suspilne reported at 03:02 that "explosions occurred in Dnipro".
Updated: The Air Force gave the all-clear at 03:32.
