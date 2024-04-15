Ukraine's Air Force reports ballistic threat from east, explosions rock Dnipro overnight

Ukraine's Air Force reported the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes from the east on the night of 14-15 April, and explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; map of air-raid warnings; Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "Ballistic missile threat from the east."

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

The Air Force warned at 03:01 of a "missile towards Kremenchuk".

Suspilne reported at 03:02 that "explosions occurred in Dnipro".

Updated: The Air Force gave the all-clear at 03:32.

