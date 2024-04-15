All Sections
Russia losses 770 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 April 2024, 07:48
Russia losses 770 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost another 770 soldiers, 41 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 454,420 (+770) military personnel;
  • 7,180 (+6) tanks;
  • 13,796 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,593 (+41) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 758 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,266 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,092 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,510 (+51) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,908 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
