Russia losses 770 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost another 770 soldiers, 41 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

454,420 (+770) military personnel;

7,180 (+6) tanks;

13,796 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;

11,593 (+41) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

758 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,266 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,092 (+3) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,510 (+51) vehicles and tankers;

1,908 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!