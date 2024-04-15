Russia losses 770 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day
Monday, 15 April 2024, 07:48
Russia has lost another 770 soldiers, 41 artillery systems and 31 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 454,420 (+770) military personnel;
- 7,180 (+6) tanks;
- 13,796 (+31) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,593 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 758 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,266 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,092 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,510 (+51) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,908 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
