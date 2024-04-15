All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman killed and man injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 April 2024, 08:13
Woman killed and man injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

One civilian has been killed and one more injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "One woman has been killed in an enemy bombardment of Vasylivka district. One man was injured during the Russian shelling of Huliaipole."

Advertisement:

Details: The official noted that the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times over the past 24 hours. They targeted seven settlements.

In particular, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Mala Tokmachka and used 144 UAVs of various modifications to attack the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the Russians targeted Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with multiple-launch rocket systems 15 times and fired artillery 240 times on the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Prymorske.

Fedorov added that one report of a residential building being destroyed was received.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: