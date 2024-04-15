Woman killed and man injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo

The aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

One civilian has been killed and one more injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "One woman has been killed in an enemy bombardment of Vasylivka district. One man was injured during the Russian shelling of Huliaipole."

Advertisement:

Details: The official noted that the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times over the past 24 hours. They targeted seven settlements.

In particular, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Mala Tokmachka and used 144 UAVs of various modifications to attack the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

In addition, the Russians targeted Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with multiple-launch rocket systems 15 times and fired artillery 240 times on the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Prymorske.

Fedorov added that one report of a residential building being destroyed was received.

Support UP or become our patron!