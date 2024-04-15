Brigadier General Shvediuk appointed Commander of Operational Command West

Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvediuk has been appointed as the Commander of Operational Command Zakhid (West).

Source: Shvediuk’s address on Operational Command Zakhid (West)’s Facebook

Quote: "Dear officers, sergeants and soldiers! Starting today, I have the honour to lead, without exaggeration, one of the most powerful military formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: He thanked the command for their trust, calling it "a great honour and privilege".

Shvediuk said he aims for Operational Command Zakhid (West) to become a model of military excellence and tactical mastery. "We will strengthen our defence capabilities and demonstrate unwavering commitment to defending our country together. We have no other choice but to win. And we will do it," he noted.

For reference:

Since 2021, Operational Command Zakhid (West) has been headed by Serhii Litvinov. It was reported that he was appointed deputy head of the National Defence University of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Shvediuk has been a brigadier general since June 2022. In April 2015, he was appointed Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. By the order of the Minister of Defence dated 21 May 2016, he was appointed to the position of military enlistment officer of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Enlistment Office of Operational Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2018-2019, he was the commander of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. He was Deputy Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (until March 2022). From March 2022, he served as Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Group.

Background: Earlier, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, Commander of Operational Command Pivden (South), announced his resignation and transition to training military personnel.

