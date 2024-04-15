All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Brigadier General Shvediuk appointed Commander of Operational Command West

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 April 2024, 09:29
Brigadier General Shvediuk appointed Commander of Operational Command West
Volodymyr Shvediuk. Photo: Operational Command Zakhid (West)

Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvediuk has been appointed as the Commander of Operational Command Zakhid (West).

Source: Shvediuk’s address on Operational Command Zakhid (West)’s Facebook

Quote: "Dear officers, sergeants and soldiers! Starting today, I have the honour to lead, without exaggeration, one of the most powerful military formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: He thanked the command for their trust, calling it "a great honour and privilege". 

Shvediuk said he aims for Operational Command Zakhid (West) to become a model of military excellence and tactical mastery. "We will strengthen our defence capabilities and demonstrate unwavering commitment to defending our country together. We have no other choice but to win. And we will do it," he noted.

For reference: 

  • Since 2021, Operational Command Zakhid (West) has been headed by Serhii Litvinov. It was reported that he was appointed deputy head of the National Defence University of Ukraine.
  • Volodymyr Shvediuk has been a brigadier general since June 2022. In April 2015, he was appointed Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. By the order of the Minister of Defence dated 21 May 2016, he was appointed to the position of military enlistment officer of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Enlistment Office of Operational Command Zakhid (West) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2018-2019, he was the commander of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. He was Deputy Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (until March 2022). From March 2022, he served as Chief of Staff of the Joint Forces Group.

Background: Earlier, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, Commander of Operational Command Pivden (South), announced his resignation and transition to training military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forces
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Armed Forces
Changes await Right Sector's 67th Brigade after losing positions in Chasiv Yar
Iron Range for testing new weapons to open in Ukraine
Bohdanivka has not been seized, fighting continues – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: