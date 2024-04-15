Russians attack Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people
Monday, 15 April 2024, 11:15
The Russians attacked the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with rocket artillery, resulting in the deaths of four men on the evening of 14 April.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: It is noted that the Russians attacked the city on the evening of 14 April. However, it has only now been possible to establish that, as a result of the attack, four men aged between 36 and 86 were killed.
Quote from Filahskin: "The Russians seek to kill as many of our people as possible, and the only way to protect ourselves is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine."
Background:
- On 8 March, the Ministry of Reintegration reported that due to the security situation in four settlements in Donetsk Oblast, compulsory evacuation of children had been implemented.
