Russians attack Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, killing 4 people

The Russians attacked the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast with rocket artillery, resulting in the deaths of four men on the evening of 14 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It is noted that the Russians attacked the city on the evening of 14 April. However, it has only now been possible to establish that, as a result of the attack, four men aged between 36 and 86 were killed.

Advertisement:

Quote from Filahskin: "The Russians seek to kill as many of our people as possible, and the only way to protect ourselves is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine."

Background:

On 8 March, the Ministry of Reintegration reported that due to the security situation in four settlements in Donetsk Oblast, compulsory evacuation of children had been implemented.

Support UP or become our patron!