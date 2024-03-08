Children to be mandatorily evacuated from 4 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Children will be subjected to a mandatory evacuation order due to the deteriorating security situation in four settlements of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has reported.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration

Quote: "Members of the Coordination Headquarters [for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law – ed.] unanimously supported the mandatory evacuation of children accompanied by their parents or other legal representatives from certain settlements of Donetsk Oblast."

Details: A total of 28 children are reportedly to be evacuated.

The ministry stressed that the evacuated children and their accompanying individuals will be provided with free shelter in safer regions, financial and humanitarian aid, psychological support and so forth.

Evacuation is free of charge.

"To register [for evacuation], please call the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration's evacuation hotline at 0 800 408 911.

You can also contact the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or by writing to us on WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber at (096) 078-84-33," the ministry noted.

Background: On 7 March, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, reported that the Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council had issued an order to mandatorily evacuate families with children from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka hromadas located on the Kupiansk front [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

